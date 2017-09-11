Fresh plan to demolish flats

A DERELICT and dilapidated block of 1970’s flats on Shipston Road in Stratford-upon-Avon could be bulldozed and replaced with 12 homes.

In its planning application, Holloway Property Developments describes the block as ‘low quality, poorly maintained and outdated’, and sets out its plans to replace it with 11 family homes and five separate garages, with a flat above, along with shared garden space.

Plans for 48 sheltered apartments on the 1.2-acre site were drawn up in 2014, but were withdrawn in January amid strong opposition.

The latest application is set to be determined by Stratford-on-Avon District Council early October.