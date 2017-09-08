Clopton Road dog has its day

Clopton Road’s famous dog-on-a-log has officially had its day after workmen finally removed its perch today.

Local residents were left mystified in 2015 when a life-sized stuffed dog appeared on top of a tall tree stump on the road and it quickly became a talking point in the town.

Despite its popularity in Stratford, the county council warned earlier this year that the stump had to go, amid concerns that it could become a hazard to residents.

That sad day finally came today as the stump was pulled down.

Local resident Keith Scruby said: “It’s been there for a few years now, they came to take it down this morning. The dog was quite damp and a bit green, but you could see it had been nailed down really well with long nails.

“It’s a bit of a gap on the road now that it has disappeared, there’s nothing to look at.”

As for the whereabouts of the mysterious dog, it is believed to currently be residing with a nearby resident.