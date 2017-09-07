Police sting snares trailer thief

A Lower Quinton man has been fined after being caught stealing a trailer planted as part of a police sting operation.

48-year-old David Lawrence pleaded guilty to theft and was fined £400 and ordered to pay costs of £135 and a £40 victim surcharge at Warwick Magistrates Court on 30th August.

Lawrence was caught red handed after stealing a trailer containing a tracking device which had been planted in South Warwickshire as part of a local rural crime prevention initiative on 13th August.

Within an hour he had been tracked to the A452 in Warwick and arrested

Warwickshire Police works in partnership with the Warwickshire Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Stratford District Council’s Rural Crime Coordinators, the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS) and NFU Mutual to fit tracking devices to a range of items that can be placed at strategic points in South Warwickshire as a way of catching and deterring criminals.

PC Craig Purcell said: “We are always looking at new and innovative ways to deter and catch criminals.

“We want criminals to think twice before they commit a crime in the area and we want residents to have the confidence that we are proactively pursuing people committing crime and putting measures in place to deter them.”

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “People from within the agricultural community have frequently told me about the difficulties they face when equipment and machinery is stolen and that’s why tackling crime in rural areas features heavily in my police and crime plan for the county. I am pleased to see that the good work being undertaken in Stratford District is helping to put perpetrators before the courts.

“I fund the Rural Crime Coordinators to work in local communities alongside the police and partners to help people protect themselves from crime and to make best use of new technology to catch criminals in the act. I hope this serves to reinforce our joint determination to ensure Warwickshire is not seen as a soft spot for rural crime.”

For further tips and advice on security and rural crime matters, visit the Warwickshire Police website: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/RuralCrime(Opens in a new window) or sign up to join Rural Watch at http://www.warwickshireruralwatch.co.uk/