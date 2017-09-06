Police help woman spotted on top of scaffolding in Stratford

POLICE assisted a woman who had climbed scaffolding in Rother Street, Stratford-upon-Avon on Wednesday afternoon at 1.50pm.

Officers were called to the scene after members of the public raised the alarm over concern for the woman’s safety as she appeared to be in a distressed condition.

Two female officers were seen to talk and offer comfort to the woman on the first level of a two storey stage of scaffolding and by 2.05pm she was assisted back down a ladder attached to the scaffolding. A West Midlands Ambulance was also at the scene.

The incident took place at the Rother Street entrance to Bell Court.

 

    I seen this poor lady and I was the one who climbed up the scaffolding i had to face my fears off heights and comforted her and helped her down ..mental health is a terrible disease and hopefully with the help and right medication she will be on the mend