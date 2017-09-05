Town’s nightlife is dying, warn pubs

LANDLORDS and musicians are urging the district council to do more to support local pubs and bars amid fears that the town’s nightlife is dying.

The allegation levelled at the council is that they are giving too much weight to the few residents who complain about noise coming from pubs, and action is needed to readdress the balance.

Local musician Dominic Winter said: “We want them (the council) to listen and understand and mediate in complaints and we want the complainers to understand the impact their complaints have on everyone else.

“We all understand if you are being disturbed but so are we and things need to be put in perspective. The reason Bamboodle closed was because of overcrowding, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that that was because so many other places have closed, the demand is there but supply is drying up. If you are about to complain to the council about your local pub, stop.

“Think about it and maybe go and speak to them face to face and explain your worries, they will listen to you and they will try and do everything they can to make life as peaceful as possible.”

Dominic said his worry is that a tiny minority of serial complainers will make Stratford one of the dullest towns in the country after 10pm.

Marilyn Herdman Landlady of the Keys and Kitchen said: “We’ve had to go down to the council and have had our licence changed because of complaints from three members of the public. We can’t open our outside area after 10.30pm and any live music has to end by 11pm.

“We don’t mind stopping the music by 11pm, but we’ve got to have all of our windows closed when we host music, so it gets very hot inside.

“It’s not good for business and it does make you worry about the future of Stratford’s nightlife, especially with Bamboodle closing recently. If our younger staff choose to go for a night out now they go to Leamington.

“I also have concerns that there appears to be one rule for some and another one for others, for example we can hear the noise coming from Bell Court at night, but we’re not allowed to make any at the same time.”

Ashley Patricia, landlady at the New Bulls Head, added: “It’s difficult for us because we only recently took over the pub in February. We have a licence to serve alcohol until midnight but after 11pm we’re not allowed to let anyone in, this even includes people who might just have popped out for a couple of minutes for a cigarette.

“The council came around to tell us that this curfew existed following complaints from three local residents.

“It’s very frustrating because we’ve got links with the RSC and after performances people just want to go for a last drink, we’ve got to say to these people that they can’t come in if they arrive after 11pm even though we can serve until 12am.

“This impacts on our livelihoods, we’re potentially turning away hundreds of pounds worth of business and it’s not an easy trade to be involved with at the moment.”

Commenting on the issue Joe Baconnet, director of Stratforward, said: “Stratford’s nightlife is increasing in the restaurant & café sector, but not necessarily in the late night and dedicated music sector.

“However, I suspect some of the new venues will be supporting live music – but not necessarily at the scale that some of the Stratford Forum members would like. We, as Stratforward, are keen on promoting a varied and safe offer for the town centre.”

Stephen Thirlwell, Deputy Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council: “The council is extremely conscious of the benefits to Stratford of a thriving night time economy in the town. We work with local businesses to ensure that they are supported in making the town a vibrant centre for visitors and residents, to encourage footfall into the town and to make sure that visitors want to return.

“The council has a duty to investigate complaints made to us and, in doing so, we aim to be fair and impartial. We work with businesses to support them in complying with the law. Any decision made on a licence would always be taken as a last resort and only after we had worked with the business for a period of time to address any problem.”

The number of late opening bars in Stratford has certainly declined over the years with venues such as Oscars, Bar M, Tollhouse, Chicago Rock, Ripple, Celebrities, Boathouse, Shakesperience and many more, all now consigned to the history books.

While new venues, such as those in Bell Court, are continuing to open, the lack of dedicated music venues in town is something that has been highlighted by many.