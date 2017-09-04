Warwickshire to pilot fatest broadband yet

A £200million scheme to provide the fastest and most reliable broadband is to be piloted in Warwickshire.

The county and neighbouring Coventry have been chosen among six areas that will share £10million to test innovative ways of connecting people to full fibre internet networks that are able to reach speeds of one gigabit, or 1,000 Mbps.

The others are Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, West Sussex, Bristol and Bath and North East Somerset, West Yorkshire, and Greater Manchester.

Much of the existing fibre services in the UK connect the fast cables to roadside cabinets and then rely on older, slower copper for the final link to homes and other buildings.

Firm details about who would benefit from the pilot scheme in Warwickshire have yet to be confirmed.

But a Warwickshire County Council spokesperson told the Herald: “We are delighted that Warwickshire has been included in the pilot sites at this first stage of the scheme.

“The council wants to ensure Warwickshire is an attractive place to do business with a strong local economy and infrastructure, and broadband connectivity is of course a vital part of this.

“We look forward to seeing how this innovation funding can be used to benefit our communities and businesses in the longer term.”

Full fibre broadband could potentially allow hospitals to share HD quality graphics of medical scans in seconds to improve diagnosis speeds, businesses to reach ever more customers online, increasing transactions by uploading even the largest files quickly and easily, and school classrooms to see a vast increase the number of pupils who can stream educational videos at the same time.