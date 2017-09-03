Bard could be placed next to his birthplace

A £100,000 bronze sculpture of William Shakespeare may finally be installed close to the Bard’s birthplace in Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon.

The sculpture was crafted nearly two years ago but has not been able to find a permanent location in the Bard’s home town.

The latest proposal is in the middle of Henley Street, further on from Shakespeare’s Birthplace but before the library. An application was registered with Stratford District Council on 15th August and is due to be determined on 12th October.

If the Shakespeare statue is granted planning permission it will be the second statue to be located in Henley Street which already has a jester statue at its junction with Windsor Street.

