Detailed plans for 500-home site to be revealed

A DETAILED planning application for 500 homes in Bishopton will be submitted soon, the housebuilders behind the proposals have said.

It is now exactly a year since members of Stratford District Council’s west area planning committee unanimously approved the outline planning application for the 61-acre site between the A46 and Bishopton Lane.

The two have been working with the Bishopton Residents’ Association to draw a masterplan for the site.

A spokeswoman for the developers, Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes, said this week: “We are currently in the process of working up a reserved matters planning application to address the more detailed aspects of the site, which we anticipate to submit to the council within the next four to eight weeks.”

The site — which is in Stratford’s core strategy — has land allocated for a school, roads into the site from Bishopton Lane and The Ridgeway, and traffic lights on the canal bridge on Bishopton Lane.

The developers will also contribute £117,250 towards improvement works at Bishopton Island, the roundabout where the A46, Bishopton Lane and the A3400 Birmingham Road meet, although it is not yet known what the plans are.

A county council spokesman said: “The funds obtained are part of an S106 agreement to enable widening of the Birmingham Road and Bishopton Lane accesses.

The money is being held by Warwickshire County Council on behalf of Highways England, as the A46 Bishopton Island junction is their responsibility because it forms part of the National Strategic Road Network. Therefore, it will be the responsibility of Highways England to identify further schemes and improvements at this location or implement the developers approved mitigation scheme.”

Other contributions include almost £300,000 to Stratford District Council to improve access and movement along the canal towpath between Bishopton Lane canal bridge and Timothy’s Bridge Road canal bridge, as well as £50,000 to Warwickshire County Council towards a cycle link between the site and Stratford town centre.