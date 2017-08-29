Bridge repair bill still not paid two years on

TAXPAYERS are still counting the cost of repairing Bidford Bridge — more than two years after it was seriously damaged when a farm vehicle ploughed into it.

Warwickshire County Council has confirmed that it has still not recouped the £388,000 repair costs, which it has already paid out to contractors.

Criticism has also been levelled this week at new efforts to stop overweight HGVs from using the bridge.

A council spokesperson said this week: “The claim made by Warwickshire County Council to the insurance company and their representatives for the costs incurred is outstanding.

“Many claims do take a long time to resolve, particularly where there are significant amounts involved and issues which require specialist advice. We are continuing to work to bring this matter to a conclusion.”

There was widespread disruption locally during the six-month closure in 2015 while the bridge was repaired, with diverted traffic causing problems in nearby villages.

Businesses in Bidford also suffered, with some reporting a 25 per cent drop in trade.

No action was ever taken against the driver who damaged the bridge after Warwickshire Police concluded that no offence had been committed and nobody had been hurt.

The driver had not exceeded the speed limit and the vehicle was not over the bridge weight limit.

Patrick Marshall, owner of the Bridge Restaurant in Bidford, said he was “surprised” the claim was taking so long.

Since the bridge has reopened, Bidford residents have been vocal in their calls for HGVs, which exceed the bridge weight limit, to be banned from passing over it.

Some residents even took to stopping offending drivers in their vehicles and reminding them of the weight restriction on the bridge.

The issue was also identified as a priority for local police for a time.

A county council survey into the issue last year concluded that significant numbers of HGVs were not incorrectly crossing the bridge, but it did identify a pattern of movement for those that did.

Although locals had called for traffic calming measures to be introduced on the bridge, such as cameras to spot those defying the weight limit, the council decided a cross-border signage scheme would be most suitable.

That improved signage scheme was installed last month and its effect on traffic is currently being monitored by the council. The scheme involves signs being placed close to existing industrial sites reminding drivers to use the council’s suggested HGV routes across the county.

Mr Marshall added: “If they really cared about saving the bridge they would find a way of preventing HGVs coming over it, they could put up cameras or impose fines or something, but it seems the council seem unwilling to spend any money on it.

“Every time a heavy vehicle goes over it can damage the mortar, it’s probably just slowly crumbling away.

“The HGVs are still coming over, there’s nowhere to turn around so there’s nothing the drivers can really do about it. There’s no physical barrier on the bridge or any width restriction that is actually stopping them.”