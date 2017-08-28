Evidence shows net is closing in on drink and drug-drivers

INCREASED enforcement activity appears to be helping keep the number of people drink and drug driving in Warwickshire low, according to the police.

Across June, 43 people failed a breath test on the county’s roads, around eight per cent of those breathalysed across the month. Thirteen people also failed the new roadside drugs test across the same period.

The consequences of drink and drug driving were highlighted during a month-long social media and local radio advertising campaign as part of a national summer drink driving campaign.

Over the past three years 89 people have been killed or seriously injured in collisions involving drink or drugs in Warwickshire.

Chief Superintendent Steve Cullen said: “While the results indicate that the majority of motorists are using our roads responsibly, there are still irresponsible drivers out there who think they can risk drinking or taking drugs and driving, ignoring the devastating consequences that this can cause for them, their family, friends and other road users.

“I welcome that we now have both the testing ability and legislation in place to tackle those people who think it’s acceptable to drive under the influence of drugs and this will continue to form an important part of our policing in future campaigns. Enforcing the drink and drug drive law is a year round commitment for both forces, and we continue to work with our partners to reduce harm on the roads.”