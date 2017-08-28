Man injured by masked robbers breaking into his home

A MAN has sustained injuries while trying to fend off burglars who smashed their way into his home on Friday night.

Six or seven masked men smashed open the front door of a house in Malthouse Lane, in Earlswood at 12.05am.

Occupants of house heard a smash at the front of their house to find a rock had been thrown through the front window. At this point the men forcibly tried to get into the house through the window and the front door.

The male occupant tried to keep them out but sustained two cuts to his head forcing him back. The offender gained entry and demanded the keys to the car parked outside. They then left without getting the keys and drove off from the scene.

The male occupant was treated by an ambulance crew.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 and quote incident of Friday 25th August crime number 0001 25/08/2017.

In another incident in Earlswood over the weekend, damage was caused by offenders who broke into Earlswood Sailing Club in Malthouse Lane.

They entered the secure compound to the club overnight and dragged a boat down to the water damaging its hull. A mast on a second boat was also damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 26th & 27thAugust, 0161 27/08/2017.