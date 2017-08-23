Villagers’ outrage at bus stop fiasco

BARFORD villagers are outraged that a bus stop in their village which doubles as a war memorial has been shut down by a new housing development.

Janet Bradley and Anne Tilling, pictured, and fellow villagers gathered at the bus stop on Wellesbourne Road, Barford, to show their disgust that the bus stop has been made redundant by a new Taylor Wimpey housing scheme.

A transport assessment by the local authority concluded the close proximity of the bus stop to a junction leading to the new 60-home estate was deemed a health and safety issue as drivers could not pull out of the junction when busses stopped at the bus shelter because their vision would be impaired.

As a result the 1949 bus stop has shut down and a temporary bus stop has now been positioned just a few yards further up the road.

Anne, aged 69, said: “I’m born and bred in Barford and this sort of thing just tells me the world’s gone mad!”

