English Disability Open returns to Warwickshire

THE English Disability Open returns to The Warwickshire Golf Club this Saturday.

The championship is co-sanctioned by England Golf and Balasa Golf and creates one umbrella event for golfers of all impairments.

There will be 41 golfers competing over the two days, including players who represented England in the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) Team Championships – where they won the bronze medal – and Nations Cup in Portugal this year.

The event will also feature George Groves and Mike Gays who respectively finished first and fourth at the Swedish Invitational earlier this month.

Jamie Blair, disability manager for England Golf commented: “I am looking forward to another exciting event played in the true spirit of the game.

“Hopefully we will have a competition as tight as last year where the trophy was won on count back on the 36th hole.

“The Warwickshire should be a great test for the players. The members, including the senior section who will be volunteering on both days, have been fantastic in helping pull this event together.”

The championship will be played over both the Earls and Kings courses. Practice rounds are available on Friday.

Golfers, regardless of their impairment, will play in three handicap categories over 36 holes. Category One and Two golfers will compete in stroke play events and Category Three golfers will play a stableford competition.

Although this is not an EDGA badged event, players holding an EDGA Medical Pass will be able to submit scores from this event to the EDGA Rankings.

The event is free to spectate, teeing off on Saturday from the Kings Course, ten tee at 10.26am, and on Sunday on the Earls Course, first tee at 9.24am.