Foodbank demand continues to grow

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON Foodbank has launched its latest appeal for donations after revealing a large increase in people turning to it for help.

There has been a 27 per cent increase compared with this time last year, with the organisation currently providing more than 160 food parcels a month.

So far this year’s monthly average of people using the foodbank is 167, up from 108 in 2016.

A quarter of the parcels provided by the Foodbank are given to children.

The rise has been blamed on the rollout of Universal Credit, which replaces six benefits for people who are looking for work or on a low income, but is paid monthly rather than weekly or fortnightly as some of the benefits it replaces were.

Marion Homer, Stratford Foodbank manager, said: “Unfortunately, we have seen a significant increase in use this year and some months we give away more food than we receive. We suspect that the increase we have seen may be connected with the rollout of Universal Credit in our area.

“Given the double impact of an expected seasonal increase combined with the current year-on-year rise, we are once again appealing for help.

“We are fortunate that the community always responds to our appeals and our service remains viable.

“The people of Stratford have been overwhelmingly generous to the foodbank. Every tin donated and every minute spent volunteering really does make a difference to those facing crisis.

“The foodbank doesn’t just provide emergency food parcels. Our signposting support means we can help stabilise the situation faced by our clients, providing some breathing space and guidance about what to do next.”

The public can make donations through collection baskets in Morrisons, Waitrose, Tesco and Holy Trinity Church.

Among the items currently needed are tinned spaghetti, tinned meat, tinned pies, tinned meat meals, tinned fish, tinned vegetarian meals, tinned veg, instant mash, rice, custard, rice pudding, steam puddings, tinned fruit, UHT juice, powdered milk, savoury snacks, energy bars, chocolate, coffee, sugar, men’s toiletries and deodorant.