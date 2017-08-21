Adams takes positives out of St Neots draw

STRATFORD Town manager Carl Adams bemoaned a “flat” performance in Saturday’s draw with St Neots Town at the MoodChimp Stadium.

Town maintained their unbeaten start to their Evo-Stik League South Premier campaign, but the home side were far from their best.

In a drab contest that did little to excite supporters, Town took an eighth-minute lead through skipper James Fry, but Dion Sembie-Ferris’s superb solo goal 13 minutes later earned the visitors a point.

A point was the least they deserved, too, as Saints dominated large periods of the game and Stratford were lucky not to be a couple of goals down at half-time.

“It was a poor game with not much quality from either side,” said Adams.

“On paper, this was probably the easiest of our opening three fixtures, but it goes to show that there are no easy games at this level. And I’m happy that at least we’ve maintained our unbeaten record.

“I would certainly have settled for five points from these three games before the season started although they haven’t come in quite the way we expected.

“So although the negative is that we were very flat, the positive is we still took a point and didn’t lose, and we can now prepare for two tough games against Weymouth and Redditch.”

Adams’ men will now prepare for a tough bank holiday weekend, with this Saturday’s trip to Weymouth followed by a derby clash with Redditch United at the MoodChimp on Monday.

Meanwhile, Town have been drawn at home to either Newcastle Town or Evesham United in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday, 2nd September.

Newcastle and Evesham drew 1-1 in their preliminary round tie and the replay will take place at Evesham on Tuesday night.