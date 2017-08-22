‘See it, report it’- tackling deliberate fires in Warwickshire

WARWICKSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service is asking the communities of Warwickshire for help tackling small fires with its ‘See it, report it’ campaign following a number of incidents in recent days. There have been ten fires in the open using materials such as rubbish that are believed to have been deliberately started in the last week.

The message to residents in the county is to report any suspicious activity where there could be a risk of fire setting, and to always call 999 if they do see any fires.

Talking about the issue, Community Fire Prevention and Arson Manager, Moreno Francioso, said: “While the number of deliberate fires across Warwickshire is relatively low, it is still too many. Not only do these fires endanger lives and property, they can delay us from attending serious emergencies when every second counts. We are asking residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police on 101. If you do spot a fire, always dial 999.

“Piles of rubbish or large items left as a result of fly tipping are easy targets for those who may want to deliberately set fires, or could add further fuel to accidental fires. If this is happening in your area, please report it to your local district or borough council. “

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Community Safety, Howard Roberts added: “We want to be clear that deliberate fire setting is a crime and will not be tolerated. The vast majority of people would never dream of starting a fire and it is important we all play a part in preventing those few who do. We will work with our partners to do all we can to find and punish anyone deliberately wasting time and endangering lives. However, we do need your help to do this – so if you see it, report it.”