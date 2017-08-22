Post box stolen in Wootton Wawen

A RED Royal Mail post box was ‘ripped out’ of a wall, in Wootton Wawen, and stolen, on Tuesday 8th August.

Royal Mail spokeswoman Sally Hopkins, said: “Royal Mail can confirm that the postbox in Salters Lane, Wootton Wawen, was stolen after mail was collected form it in the morning of 8th August.”

The company has more than 115,000 post boxes around the country and Sally explained that thankfully thefts like these are relatively rare.

Sally said: “We apologise to customers who have been inconvenienced by this theft. If anyone posted mail in the box after it was emptied on 8th August, they should contact our customer service team on www.royalmail/contactus or call 03457 740 740 or via Twitter @RoyalMail.”

She added: “We will be replacing this box as soon as possible but in the meantime, customers can use other postboxes in the area – the nearest alternative box is at New House Farm, about one mile away. Customers can also drop their mail off at any Post Office branch.”

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 172.