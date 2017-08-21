Houses planned for garage sites

HOUSES look set to be built on the sites of two blocks of derelict garages.

Applications to demolish 21 garages on St Swithins Drive in Lower Quinton and Arden Road in Henley-in-Arden have been submitted.

The company behind them, Loughborough-based Prime UK Property UK Ltd, said it intends to clear the sites in order to build houses, although it is not yet known how many.

Last month the Herald reported how Stratford District Council and Orbit housing association had shared the £2million proceeds of the sale of 344 unwanted garages 19 sites across the district.

Detailed plans have also now been submitted for 200 homes on land off Waterloo Road in Bidford.

Miller Homes will build one-bedroom flats, bungalows, right up to five-bedroom homes on the site, 70 of which will be so-called affordable homes.