Town Trust hands out a £285,000 grants bonanza

EXACTLY a year since it was announced Stratford-upon-Avon Music Centre had been saved from closure, it is celebrating a welcome financial boost of £15,000 from Stratford Town Trust.

The money comes from the latest round of funding from the trust, which has handed out 23 grants of £285,425.

The centre, which has been a popular fixture in the town for more than four decades, had been due to close at the end of the summer holidays, in 2016, after failing to come to an agreement with Stratford College over the continued use of its facilities.

Former students, parents and stars such as Kate and Marion Fleetwood spoke up for the music centre saying it would be a tragedy for somewhere with such an artistic focus as Stratford, to lose the music centre.

Head of centre Margret Tattersall head of centre, said: “We are very grateful to Stratford Town Trust for supporting us. We moved from the college last August and it was unbelievable the amount of support we received from the town trust and everyone else too, including students and parents.

“We are so pleased we can keep going, we had such an awful time and at the time, we really felt that things would not continue.”

The largest grant of £50,000 has been received by the Shakespeare Hospice, bringing the total awarded by the town trust to the hospice since 2001 to just under £840,000.

Hospice chief executive Angie Arnold said: “As the Shakespeare Hospice only receives around 5 per cent of funding from the NHS, we need to raise £2 million each year to continue providing the high-quality care for which we are renowned.

“We are delighted to have been awarded a grant of £50,000 from Stratford Town Trust. This will enable us to continue to support patients in their own homes, and will also help us to pilot a new service for 12 months, which provide rehabilitation for cancer survivors.”

Stratford School was awarded £40,000 to support a refurbishment and upgrade of the Jubilee Athletics Track.

Valerie Hopkins, strategic business director for the school, said: “We are very grateful to the town trust for their generosity in awarding a grant towards the cost of refurbishment and improvements to the all-weather 400 metre track at Stratford School.

“The track is used by local schools, Stratford Athletics Club, and the wider community, and we are thrilled to now be able to plan for the improvements.”

For the full story, see page 5 of this week’s Herald, and for the full list of recipients, see page 10.