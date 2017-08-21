Colin’s in tune with charity

AT the age of 86, Colin Street picks up his harmonica, drives to Stratford-upon-Avon and plays tunes to raise money for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

He’s been doing it – weather permitting – for six years and has so far raised £22,000 for the charity.

“It gets me out the house and gives me the chance to talk to people from places like China, Japan and Korea. I think my photograph is probably somewhere all over the world!” Colin from Coventry said.

He likes to play on Tramway Bridge (pictured) and was recently snapped by Stratford resident Danny Keaney who got into conversation with Colin and then told the Herald.

Colin used to play the accordion but gave that up for the harmonica. His target is to raise £25,000 before he decides – in his words – “to pack it in.”