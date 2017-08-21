Weekend football round-up

SHIPSTON Excelsior enjoyed a superb start to their Midland League Division Three campaign after claiming a thrilling victory at Alcester Town on Saturday.

The home side led 2-1 at half-time, but Shipston hit back to win 4-3 thanks to strikes from James Drinkwater (2), Joe Godson and Jake Harris.

James Ward (2) and Matthew Chambers were both on target for Alcester, who are expected to be among the Division Three front-runners this season.

“A season is not decided in one game,” said Alcester boss Danny Janes.

“Yes, it is disappointing to start the season in that manner but we need to bounce back.

“Luckily we have two games in three days next week, if we get two wins the defeat is in the past.

“I can’t wait for Saturday – I want to see how certain players respond and which ones will stand up and be counted.”

A new look FC Stratford kicked off their campaign in devastating fashion, with a 6-1 success at Midland League new boys Birmingham Tigers.

Goals from Dylan Parker (2), James Gifford (2), Tom Parnaby and Dean Poulson put Stratford 6-0 before the Tigers snatched a late consolation through Younes Abdulqader.

Another new side to the division, Warwick-based Central Ajax, claimed a point following a 1-1 draw at CT Shush.

Olly Hayes put the home side ahead on the hour, only for Matt Wootton to equalise for Ajax 15 minutes from time.

In Midland League Division One, Studley remain top after a 3-2 home success over Stafford Town. Josh Westwood, Aaron Westwood and Daniel Dineen got the goals.

Racing Club Warwick made it two wins from three league games as Liam Naven-Jones’ goal saw them claim all three points against Paget Rangers at Townsend Meadow.

Jemuel Mills got the only goal of the game as Littleton were edged out 1-0 at Chelmsley Town.

Earlswood Town exited the Presidents Cup following a 2-0 home defeat to Hampton at The Pavillions.

Full reports and more reaction in this week’s Herald.