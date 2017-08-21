Weekend cricket results

Birmingham & District Premier League Division Three
Stratford-upon-Avon 144-9 (3pts) lost to Newport 145-6 (20pts) by four wickets
Second S 2nd XI Division
Pershore 130 all out (2pts) lost to Stratford-upon-Avon 133-4 (20pts) by six wickets
Cotswold Hills League Premier Division
Norton Lindsey 186-9 (23pts) beat Leamington 3rds 112 all out (5pts) by 74 runs
Shipston-on-Stour 88-4 (20pts) beat Alcester and Ragley 87 all out (2pts) by six wickets
Wellesbourne 144-2 (21pts) beat Leek Wootton 143 all out (3pts) by eight wickets
Long Itchington 189-5 (21pts) beat Tanworth and Camp Hill 124 all out (3pts) by 65 runs
Exhall and Wixford 87-0 (22pts) beat Catherine-de-Barnes 84 all out (0pts) by ten wickets
Division One
Rowington 143 all out (21pts) beat Ashton-under-Hill 88 all out (5pts) by 51 runs
Overbury 164-5 (20pts) beat Kineton 163 all out (5pts) by five wickets
FISSC 147 all out (5pts) lost to Chipping Campden 151-7 (19pts) by three wickets
Warwick CC Staff 74 all out (3pts) lost to Kenilworth Wardens 174-7 (22pts) by 100 runs
Winchcombe 236-7 (24pts) beat Lapworth 85 all out (3pts) by 151 runs
Division Two
Broadway 71-7 (18pts) beat The Lenches 70 all out (3pts) by three wickets
Bretforton 152-1 (22pts) beat Moreton-in-Marsh 151 all out (3pts) by nine wickets
Woodbourne 148 all out (6pts) lost to Wellesbourne 2nds 148 all out (21pts) by 33 runs
Ashorne 175 all out (5pts) lost to Badsey 177-2 (23pts) by eight wickets
Elmley Castle 199-2 (23pts) beat Temple Grafton 198 all out (5pts) by eight wickets
Division Three
Stratford Bards 164-9 (6pts) lost to Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 169-6 (19pts) by five runs
Dorridge and Hockley Heath 235-9 (21pts) beat Long Itchington 2nds 196-8 (8pts) by 39 runs
Ebrington 65 all out (1pt) lost to Stoneleigh 221-3 (24pts) by 156 runs
Stanway (20pts) v Exhall and Wixford 2nds (0pts) – Stanway awarded walkover
Earlswood 3rds 142-1 (21pts) beat Norton Lindsey 2nds 145 all out (2pts) by nine wickets
Division Four
Catherine-de-Barnes 2nds 37-0 (22pts) beat Overbury 2nds 36 all out (0pts) by ten wickets
Leamington 4ths 138 all out (6pts) lost to Mickleton 216-8 (22pts) by 78 runs
Bidford-on-Avon 91 all out (1pt) lost to Adlestrop 254-3 (24pts) by 163 runs
Henley-in-Arden 263-5 (22pts) beat Inkberrow 249 all out (7pts) by 14 runs
Tanworth and Camp Hill 2nds 142 all out (21pts) beat Blockley 59 all out (5pts) by 83 runs
Division Five
Fladbury 158 all out (8pts) lost to Claverdon 164 all out (20pts) by six runs
Ashton-under-Hill 2nds 228 all out (7pts) lost to Great Alne 255-5 (22pts) by 27 runs
Leek Wootton 2nds 164-2 (5pts) lost to Welford-on-Avon 156-4 (17pts) by six wickets
Alcester and Ragley 2nds 174-8 (6pts) lost to Earlswood 4ths 176-7 (19pts) by three wickets
Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 119-0 (23pts) beat Rowington 2nds 118 all out (1pt) by ten wickets
Division Six
Chipping Campden 2nds 194-6 (23pts) beat Bearley 66 all out (3pts) by 128 runs
Warwick 3rds 41-1 (21pts) beat Earlswood 5ths 40 all out (0pts) by nine wickets
Alvechurch 3rds 215-9 (21pts) beat Alvechurch 4ths 132-9 (6pts) by 83 runs
Kineton 2nds 145-9 (21pts) beat Astwood Bank 5ths 63 all out (4pts) by 82 runs
Lapworth 2nds 243 all out (24pts) beat Bretforton 2nds 58 all out (5pts) by 185 runs
Kenilworth Wardens 5ths 74 all out (3pts) lost to Warwick CC Staff 2nds 270-7 (24pts) by 196 runs