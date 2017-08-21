Weekend cricket results

Birmingham & District Premier League Division Three

Stratford-upon-Avon 144-9 (3pts) lost to Newport 145-6 (20pts) by four wickets

Second S 2nd XI Division

Pershore 130 all out (2pts) lost to Stratford-upon-Avon 133-4 (20pts) by six wickets

Cotswold Hills League Premier Division

Norton Lindsey 186-9 (23pts) beat Leamington 3rds 112 all out (5pts) by 74 runs

Shipston-on-Stour 88-4 (20pts) beat Alcester and Ragley 87 all out (2pts) by six wickets

Wellesbourne 144-2 (21pts) beat Leek Wootton 143 all out (3pts) by eight wickets

Long Itchington 189-5 (21pts) beat Tanworth and Camp Hill 124 all out (3pts) by 65 runs

Exhall and Wixford 87-0 (22pts) beat Catherine-de-Barnes 84 all out (0pts) by ten wickets

Division One

Rowington 143 all out (21pts) beat Ashton-under-Hill 88 all out (5pts) by 51 runs

Overbury 164-5 (20pts) beat Kineton 163 all out (5pts) by five wickets

FISSC 147 all out (5pts) lost to Chipping Campden 151-7 (19pts) by three wickets

Warwick CC Staff 74 all out (3pts) lost to Kenilworth Wardens 174-7 (22pts) by 100 runs

Winchcombe 236-7 (24pts) beat Lapworth 85 all out (3pts) by 151 runs

Division Two

Broadway 71-7 (18pts) beat The Lenches 70 all out (3pts) by three wickets

Bretforton 152-1 (22pts) beat Moreton-in-Marsh 151 all out (3pts) by nine wickets

Woodbourne 148 all out (6pts) lost to Wellesbourne 2nds 148 all out (21pts) by 33 runs

Ashorne 175 all out (5pts) lost to Badsey 177-2 (23pts) by eight wickets

Elmley Castle 199-2 (23pts) beat Temple Grafton 198 all out (5pts) by eight wickets

Division Three

Stratford Bards 164-9 (6pts) lost to Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 169-6 (19pts) by five runs

Dorridge and Hockley Heath 235-9 (21pts) beat Long Itchington 2nds 196-8 (8pts) by 39 runs

Ebrington 65 all out (1pt) lost to Stoneleigh 221-3 (24pts) by 156 runs

Stanway (20pts) v Exhall and Wixford 2nds (0pts) – Stanway awarded walkover

Earlswood 3rds 142-1 (21pts) beat Norton Lindsey 2nds 145 all out (2pts) by nine wickets

Division Four

Catherine-de-Barnes 2nds 37-0 (22pts) beat Overbury 2nds 36 all out (0pts) by ten wickets

Leamington 4ths 138 all out (6pts) lost to Mickleton 216-8 (22pts) by 78 runs

Bidford-on-Avon 91 all out (1pt) lost to Adlestrop 254-3 (24pts) by 163 runs

Henley-in-Arden 263-5 (22pts) beat Inkberrow 249 all out (7pts) by 14 runs

Tanworth and Camp Hill 2nds 142 all out (21pts) beat Blockley 59 all out (5pts) by 83 runs

Division Five

Fladbury 158 all out (8pts) lost to Claverdon 164 all out (20pts) by six runs

Ashton-under-Hill 2nds 228 all out (7pts) lost to Great Alne 255-5 (22pts) by 27 runs

Leek Wootton 2nds 164-2 (5pts) lost to Welford-on-Avon 156-4 (17pts) by six wickets

Alcester and Ragley 2nds 174-8 (6pts) lost to Earlswood 4ths 176-7 (19pts) by three wickets

Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 119-0 (23pts) beat Rowington 2nds 118 all out (1pt) by ten wickets

Division Six

Chipping Campden 2nds 194-6 (23pts) beat Bearley 66 all out (3pts) by 128 runs

Warwick 3rds 41-1 (21pts) beat Earlswood 5ths 40 all out (0pts) by nine wickets

Alvechurch 3rds 215-9 (21pts) beat Alvechurch 4ths 132-9 (6pts) by 83 runs

Kineton 2nds 145-9 (21pts) beat Astwood Bank 5ths 63 all out (4pts) by 82 runs

Lapworth 2nds 243 all out (24pts) beat Bretforton 2nds 58 all out (5pts) by 185 runs

Kenilworth Wardens 5ths 74 all out (3pts) lost to Warwick CC Staff 2nds 270-7 (24pts) by 196 runs