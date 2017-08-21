Men thrown to the floor and robbed at knife point

TWO men were thrown to the floor and robbed, by two offenders carrying a knife, in Henley-in-Arden, on Thursday (17th August).

The men were walking along Mount Road, at 7.30pm, when they were approached by two men, who have demanded they hand over their gilets.

One of the victims was grabbed around the neck and thrown to the ground. He handed over his gilet, worth approximately £350, which contained his wallet.

A Stanley knife was produced by the offenders and the second victim was ordered to hand over his gilet. He refused, but was thrown to the floor.

The first offender was described as a mixed race male, aged 17-years-old, 6ft tall, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, light grey baseball cap and a navy blue man-bag.

The second offender was described as a black male, 18-years-old, stocky build, wearing a black moncler jacket, blue jeans, black baseball cap and a black Versace belt.

During the attack, a person walking a dog walked past, and the offenders ran off.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 23S6/34348J/17.

Meanwhile, a kitchen knife was found in a garden by a member of the public, in High Street, Henley, on Friday (18th August).