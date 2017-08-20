Stratford back in relegation zone after disappointing defeat

STRATFORD slipped back into the Birmingham League Division Three relegation zone after a four-wicket defeat to Newport at Swans Nest Lane on Saturday.

Adam Bayliss hit 38 in Stratford’s disappointing total of 144-9, in 50 overs, with Newport’s Joe Yapp (5-40) and Nick Watkins (3-16) doing the damage.

Although four Newport batsmen were dismissed without scoring and two others scored six runs between them, Maz Hasnain Jaffri (84no) and Ian Gillespie (21) scored enough for Newport to record a victory that lifts them away from danger, at least for the time being.

Full report and reaction in this week’s Herald.