Ruth maintains perfect record in Warwickshire Road Race League

SIX Stratford AC members took on the Brat 5k, a race in Bournville, Birmingham.

The event is part of the Warwickshire Road Race League and it an almost two-lap course on roads, but with an off-road finish.

First to finish for the club was Luke Watkins (193rd, 23.53) followed by Ruth Calderbank (218th, 24.57).

Calderbank once again won her age group and in doing so maintained 100 per cent record in the WRRL this year.

She was just over four minutes ahead of her closest rival and this performance puts her at 12th place in the 2017 UK rankings for her age group, just five seconds off a top-ten place.

Bev Bridgen was next to finish for the club, in 240th place with a time of 27.44, followed by Nicola Reynolds in a personal best time of 28.17, finishing in 248th place.

Next and finishing comfortably within the 30-minute mark was Tash Watkins (255th, 29.26). Finally, John Butler in 31.39 and 260th place.

The race was won by Jarlath McKenna in 15.24 and the first lady to finish, in 44th place and a time of 18.01, was Francesca Gibbs.