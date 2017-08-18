Adams thrilled by Town’s impressive start to the season

STRATFORD Town manager Carl Adams has spoken of his delight at the impressive start his team have made in the Evo-Stik League South Premier this season.

Town kicked off their campaign with an excellent 2-1 win at Royston on Saturday and they followed it up with a 2-2 draw against highly-fancied Merthyr at the MoodChimp Stadium on Tuesday night.

Four points from six is an excellent return from an extremely tough couple of games to kick off the season and Adams is understandably delighted with his team’s progress so far.

“I’m so proud of our lads,” beamed the Town boss.

“To take four points out of the two games we’ve just had is very impressive from us.

“On Saturday, we scored two great goals and I felt that we thoroughly deserved to win against a side that ran away with the central division last season.

“Against Merthyr, to be 2-0 down and come back the way we did is testament to the boys’ character and spirit.

“At times we rode our luck, but I think we deserved a point for our second half performance.

“Merthyr are one of the best teams in this league. They are spending big money, they are a big, big club and we’re little old Stratford competing against these teams.

“Now we can look forward to the St Neots game on Saturday and hopefully we’ll be sitting with seven points out of nine, which would be an unbelievable start for us.”

Adams may be tempted into a bit of a reshuffle for the visit of the Saints, which could see a first start of the season the the likes of Guy Clark, Charlie Evans and Mike Taylor.

Stratford will be without the suspended Loysio Recci, following the centre-back’s sending off at Royston.

More on Stratford Town in this week’s Herald.