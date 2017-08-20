Hundreds enjoy Stratford’s Blue Rodeo Country and Western Festival

THE Wild West came to Stratford earlier this month as hundreds of people descended on Stratford Racecourse for the annual Blue Rodeo Country and Western Festival.

This outdoor festival, organised by Redditch Westerners Association, included line dancing, folk dressed in costumes from the American Civil War, live music, wagon trail tents and teepees.

The Lincoln County Regulators hosted a living history stall with a selection of replica and genuine guns and rifles from one of the most famous periods in American history.

On display was a Remington pistol of the type used by outlaw Jesse James. Also on show was a Lightning double action pistol similar to that carried by gunfighter Billy the Kid. Among the rifles was a 92 Winchester repeater rifle.

Adding some colour to the event was George and Carrol Nunn from Stourport who regularly attend the festival and have made new friends along the way. Carrol dressed as a saloon girl complete with parasol and her husband looked resplendent as a Wild West gambler.

The festival is an annual event, runs from Thursday to Sunday in mid-August and includes camping and caravanning facilities.