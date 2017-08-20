MPs condemn Horton Hosptial decision

The decision to downgrade services at the Horton Hospital has been condemned by local MPs Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Wright.

In a joint statement the MPs said they were disappointed by last week’s decision by the Oxford Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) to change maternity services at the Horton from an obstetric-led unit to a midwife-led one.

The statement said the move would leave labouring mothers in South Warwickshire dangerously isolated from an obstetric-led unit.

During the OCCG meeting last week, the board also agreed to downgrade critical care services at the Horton Hospital and decided to make permanent the removal of a number of beds from the hospital.

The changes are likely to affect residents within South Warwickshire, whose nearest hospital is the Horton.

Both politicians have been critical of the way the public consultation into the changes was conducted and once again described the process as “entirely flawed”.

Mr Zahawi said: “It is extremely disappointing that the OCCG has decided to make the downgrading of the maternity unit at the Horton permanent. It does not appear that the concerns raised by Jeremy and me and numerous other respondents regarding travel times to the John Radcliffe in Oxford have been considered adequately.

“We therefore face a likely permanent downgrading of maternity services at the Horton based on imprecise evidence that could potentially endanger labouring mothers.

“Jeremy and I will continue to work with fellow MPs whose constituents use the Horton to fight to retain acute services there.”

Mr Wright added: “In our response to the consultation, Nadhim and I criticised the OCCG for splitting the exercise into two parts and for failing to sufficiently engage with relevant stakeholders in Warwickshire.

“We are not therefore surprised that such a flawed consultation led to an equally flawed outcome from the OCCG board meeting on Thursday, and we are disappointed that the OCCG has given the go-ahead to measures that are quite clearly not in the interests of our constituents in South Warwickshire.”

Stratford District Council joined forces with three neighbouring councils to apply for a judicial review into the way the consultation process was conducted.

That challenge proved unsuccessful, though the councils are currently appealing the decision.