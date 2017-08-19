PICTURE GALLERY Great Shakespeare Ride 2017

OVER 600 cyclists helped to raise over £20,000 for The Shakespeare Hospice during The Great Shakespeare Ride on Sunday, writes Elizabeth Kirby.

Riders began their journey from Walton Hall Hotel, cycling either the 40 miler, 100K Challenge or the 100-mile Sportive.

Among them was Mike Worrall, from Stratford, who rode 100 miles for The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, as well as The Shakespeare Hospice.

He said: “The hospice looked after my mum, who died last October. I can’t speak highly enough about them, they were fantastic; they helped her to achieve her dying wish, which was to die at home and I was riding for her.”

Also present were Anne and John Johnson, of Johnson Coaches, Henley, who rode the 100K on tandem. John said: “We started riding tandem on our honeymoon and we love it. It’s great for couples to ride in an event on a tandem, it stops arguments as you have no choice but to stay together!”

Jess O’Reiley, youngest female hill climber, she rode the 100 mile route and climbed Elizabeth Hill in Tysoe in five minutes and nine seconds.09 minutes, winning Queen of The Hill.

The Youngest Hill Climber was Jack Fothergill from Kenilworth Wheelers, who rode the 100-mile route and reached the top of the hill in five minutes and 36 seconds.

The winners of the 100K Team Challenge were Nick Dykes, Tony Daniels, Graham Sims and Nick Hawtin, who were from the Wellsesbourne Wheelers,.

And King of The Hill was Chris Andrews, from Birmingham who completed it in three minutes and 42 seconds in the 100 mile Sportive.

Angie Arnold, chief executive at Shakespeare Hospice, said: “We’ve had brilliant feedback about the event. The cyclists loved the new venue and the routes.”