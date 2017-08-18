PICTURE GALLERY The Bulldog Bash 2017

BIKERS took over Long Marston Airfield at the weekend for the last Bulldog Bash to be held there.

A spokesperson for the landowners confirmed ahead of the four-day festival that the weekend’s bash would be the last at the airfield as plans to develop the site into housing move forward.

However a packed weekend of entertainment ensured the Bulldog Bash went out on a high as thousands of bikers flocked to enjoy the event.

For many the highlight of the weekend was the drag strip, hosting a number of high-speed displays, though the Wall of Death, Custom Show and stalls were also popular.

One group which certainly had a successful weekend was the Rotary Club of Alcester Alauna, which raised £6,000 for charity by selling refreshments at the event.

Mike Gittus, a member, said: “This was probably our most profitable bash yet, the bikers are such generous people and are so supportive of our charities.

“We sold more than 4,000 cups of tea over the weekend, and around three tons of milk and juice.

“The money will go towards our Rotary charities and the two international projects we are supporting. I don’t know if the Bulldog Bash will be at Long Marston next year but if it is held elsewhere in the Midlands we would love to be there again.”

Police confirmed that only one crime was reported at the festival, the theft of two phones and a camera from a tent.

No one from the Bulldog Bash itself was able to confirm whether this would be the last event.

The festival was first held in 1987 and its latest ten-year licence was not due to expire until next year.

