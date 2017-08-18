PICTURE GALLERY Warwickshire Freemasons parade through Stratford-upon-Avon

AROUND 70 Warwickshire Freemasons have paraded, in full regalia, through Stratford town centre, for the first time since 1923.

They were joined by Stratford Mayor, Cllr Victoria Alcock, for the parade from Shakespeare’s Birthplace, in Henley Street to Shakespeare’s New Place on Sunday, 2nd July.

They were greeted by Shakespeare’s Birthplace Trust chief executive, Dr Diana Owen, for the dedication of a desk and chair in the gardens.

Warwickshire Freemasons parade through Stratford-upon-Avon, July, 2017. 1 of 66

Forged in bronze at Morris Singer Foundry, the oldest fine art foundry in the world, Shakespeare’s Desk and Chair is an integral artwork at the newly-presented site and serves as a focal point where visitors can contemplate and make a personal connection with Shakespeare.

The desk and chair have been donated by the Freemasons of the United Grand Lodge of England, who celebrate 300 years of Freemasonry in 2017, and also by the Freemasons of Warwickshire, to mark their commitment to the community of Stratford.

The Provincial Grand Master for Warwickshire, David Macey, formally handed over the desk and chair after the conclusion of the ceremony.

Helen Prince, head of development of Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, said: “We’re delighted to have received the generous support from the Freemasons of Warwickshire and the United Grand Lodge of England, who have sponsored the bronze desk and chair. We are very grateful for their support.”