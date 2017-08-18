‘New unit better than I imagined’

THE Rigby Cancer Unit at the new Stratford-upon-Avon Hospital has been designed to be as comfortable as possible for those undergoing treatment.

Situated on the top floor, the unit incorporates large windows and 12 specially designed chemotherapy pods, funded by the Stratford Cancer and Eye Appeal, offering patients whatever level of privacy they require.

There is also a special isolation area for treating those who may also have picked up infections, to ensure they can continue chemotherapy and not risk making other patients ill.

Elsewhere there are private changing areas and quiet spaces where patients, who may have to hear bad news, can learn of their diagnosis.

The Rigby Unit has been sponsored by the Rigby Foundation, which has provided £250,000 towards the facility, along with another £250,000 to support research and development at the hospital.

Sir Peter Rigby said: “I thought this hospital would be great but having now seen it completed, it’s even better then I imagined. It is a very comfortable place to be, it has a soft appeal to it.

“Many families in Warwickshire have been affected by cancer and know how hard the treatment process can be. It’s something my family has experienced, and I and a great many of other supporters have donated to the hospital to try and help in whatever form we can.

“I feel proud to have played a part and the huge efforts put in by the appeal fundraisers have been amazing, the support from the community has been fantastic, it’s made a huge difference.

“One thing I’m impressed by is how those behind the project have been given the freedom to develop their ideas and put them into practice.”