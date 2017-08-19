Crimestoppers gets over £16,000 towards projects to help tackle crime

INDEPENDENT charity Crimestoppers has been granted over £16,000 by Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Phillip Seccombe’s Grants Scheme.

The funding allows the charity to encourage people to anonymously pass on information about crime and has also recruited a youth worker to deliver their ‘Fearless’ initiative to schools and youth groups. Fearless encourages young people to make informed decisions around crime and criminality.

Crimestoppers’ UK contact centre is staffed by professionals, whereby no information is recorded or passed on which could lead to their identity being discovered. Those who feel unable able to speak directly to police, or vulnerable individuals and communities can stand up against criminals without fear of intimidation or possible retaliation.

Last year over 400,000 people contacted Crimestoppers, enabling them to pass on more than 125,000 pieces of anonymous information to law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Seccombe said: “It’s important for the police to get as much information as they can from the public in order to help solve crimes and help victims. The Fearless initiative will be put in place to educate vulnerable young people about the dangers they may face and how they can get help and stay safe.”

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use the encrypted anonymous online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org