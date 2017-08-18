FC Stratford sign prolific striker Parker from Stratford Town

FC STRATFORD have signed prolific young striker Dylan Parker from sister club Stratford Town.

Parker, who has been training with Stratford Town throughout pre-season, has played a number of friendlies for FC Stratford and made a big impression on manager Dave Poulson.

The young striker scored 26 goals in an injury-plagued season last year for Stratford Town Youth team and he has now been named captain of the youth side for this season.

Parker also made three appearances for Stratford Town last term, with his debut coming on the 10th December at home to St Neots Town.

“Dylan is a striker we can get excited about, he’s an extremely good player and one that knows where the net is,” said Poulson.

Parker played 18 times for Midland League Division Two side Knowle last season. Only four of those appearances were starting and he scored four goals for the side.

After training with Stratford Town since the beginning of July, Parker was sent to Midland League Division One side Racing Club Warwick for a game.

He came off the bench in a 3-2 win over Premier Division side, Coventry United. He scored the Racers’ second and earned them a penalty, for former Stratford Town player Alex Price to score the third.

“He’s played a number of friendlies for us now and the lads have taken to him,” Poulson added.

“It’s very easy to forget how young he is because his name has been spoken about around Stratford for a few years now.

“He went to Racing Club for a game and did well. I’m sure they’d of loved to have kept him but Dylan has decided to stay at Stratford.

“He’ll obviously still be playing and captaining the youth team and he’ll still be on Carl Adams’ radar.”

Parker is expected to be in the FC Stratford squad for their Midland League Division Three opener at Birmingham Tigers on Saturday.