George, 14, ready for his big match of the day

A STRATFORD teenager has organised and will play in a charity football match this Sunday (tomorrow) in Tiddington in memory of his uncle who died of mesothelioma aged 48 last year.

George Modler, aged 14, has enlisted the help of his family and friends to stage the football event at The Home Guard Club which includes two football matches, live music, and fun and games once the gates open on the big day at 10.30am.

George’s uncle was Kurt Bechtel who was diagnosed with mesothelioma when he was 46. The cruel terminal lung cancer caused by asbestos poisoning claimed his life in hospital in April 2016.

Kurt was a Metropolitan Police Officer and played a key security role in making the fabulous 2012 London Olympics the safe and hugely enjoyable spectacle that it was. He was given a guard of honour by fellow officers and police outriders at his funeral.

Jennie Modler – George’s mum – recalls Kurt with fondness and great affection.

“Up until the diagnosis, Kurt was a picture of health. A hard working, life loving, non-smoker. He looked after his wife Sue, whilst she battled and survived breast cancer twice, at the same time he helped raise their two beautiful daughters. You would struggle to meet a more amazing family unit. Sue is like a sister and Kurt the brother I never had. Their children are like surrogate daughters to me. Our kids like cousins. Mesothelioma turned their whole world upside down,” Jennie said.

“Kurt battled mesothelioma with everything he had. He faced chemotherapy, radiotherapy, radical pleurectomy which is surgery to remove the lining of his lungs, to have them soaked in iodine and then put back in him. During his treatment, Kurt announced that when he was stronger, he wanted to climb Pen Y Fan, the highest point in the Brecon Beacons and asked his friends to join him. This was typical Kurt, always the last one dancing at a party. Always the first to offer to help or take on a challenge. Kurt never got to see this challenge through but his friends and family did to raise money in his memory,” said Jennie.

Kurt’s wife Sue, his daughter’s Sophie and Chloe, his mum Rose and his dad Karl will all be attending Sunday’s special football match.

In anticipation of the charity event, George and his brother Max, aged 12, have been busy getting things just right. So far they have raised £480 on line for Mesothelioma UK.

While George, a newspaper deliverer for Midweek Herald, has been contacting local businesses for raffle prizes, Max has designed the match day flyer promoting the event, he will also be taking photographs of the action because he’s a keen photographer. The brothers have been helped by their mum Jennie, their stepdad Rich Burling and many family friends.

Among the splendid raffle prizes on offer are; Wembley Stadium tour tickets, meals at The Bell, The Tramway, The One Elm, afternoon tea at Dormy House Hotel and tickets to Hatton Country World.

There are two games lined up for Sunday, Welford Pumas U15s versus Ilmington U16s, kick-off at 11am and Stratford Home Guard Club, formerly Stratford United versus The Veterans at 1.45pm.

Live music will come from The Orcas and fitness specialists Everyone Active will keep the crowd entertained with some fun and games during the day. In addition Rozie T Dance Academy will be going through their dance routines.

There’s a barbeque too with food from Trailer Trash using meat from Barry the Butcher of Stratford and a licensed bar.

Up to £10,000 has been raised for Mesothelioma UK from people all over the country in memory of Kurt and the fund raising continues.

For more information visit: www.justgiving.com/Jennifer-Modler1?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_content=Jennifer-Modler1&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=g9zGWYke2