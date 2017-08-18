Police appeal to identify man’s body

Police are appealing for help to identify the body of a man who was found in the River Avon over the weekend.

The body was recovered from the water near the K52 lock at Eckington in Pershore at around 9.20am on Saturday.

Superintendent Kevin Purcell said: “It’s unusual for us to have been unable to identify someone but sadly, despite numerous enquiries, we haven’t been able to thus far for this man.

“Whilst we are not treating his death as suspicious we desperately want to get in touch with this man’s family and friends so that he can be put to rest.

“Sadly he did not have any distinguishing marks such as scars or tattoos and he didn’t have any jewellery or possessions on him when he was found.

“We are hoping that by releasing his description to the public it will encourage people to take the time to think about family, friends or neighbours who may fit the description and who have not been seen in recent days.”

The body is that of a white man, probably between 60 and 70-years-old with a slim to medium build. He had grey receding shoulder length hair.

When he was found he was wearing a dark coloured fleece top, a navy t-shirt with blue denim jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who recognises the man from the description, or saw someone matching this description in the Pershore area at the end of last week is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 196s of August 12.