Anglers thrive in deep water

ROB Oakey profited in the deeper water to win Saturday’s Shipston AC match at Clattercote Reservoir.

The club had 18 anglers fishing the match and although the water level was down, it was nowhere near as low as the competitors were expecting.

All anglers were able to fish off the boardwalk and platforms that circle the picturesque water.

The fish seemed to be shoaled up in the deeper water and that is where the top weights came from, with Oakey catching 142lb 15oz, his biggest weighing in at 17lb 2oz.

Ian Harris was second with 87lb 2oz from the next peg to Rob and Gary Didcott was third with 43lb 9oz from the peg up from Harris.

On Sunday, the club held a Fish ‘n’ Frolics follow-up day at Aston Magna.

Sixteen juniors plus parents came up for the tuition and all caught plenty of fish including carp, tench, crucian carp, roach and gudgeon.