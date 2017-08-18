Wellesbourne councillors join opposition to children’s centre changes

Walton and Wellesbourne Parish Council have joined Stratford Town Council in opposing county council proposals which could potentially see the closure of almost all of the district’s children’s centres.

Under the proposals seven of the district’s eight children’s centres would be reassessed and possibly closed, with the centre in Alcester being developed into a family hub to serve the whole area.

A spokesperson for Walton and Wellesbourne Parish Council said: “It’s very important that in rural areas we have access to children’s centre services and it would be difficult for Wellesbourne residents to access services in Alcester using public transport. We do not support these proposals, it is important to keep children’s centre services local.”