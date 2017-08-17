Traffic cuts day from Town Centre Food Festival

PREPARATIONS are underway for this year’s Stratford-upon-Avon Town Centre Food Festival.

The free event has been cut from its normal three days to two days at the request of town businesses, and takes place on 23rd and 24th September.

It is organised by Stratforward Business Improvement District (BID) and backed again by Sheep Street restaurant Loxleys, which has supported the event for the past three years.

Stratforward events manager, Ruth Wood, said: “The change from three days to two comes in response to feedback from our members, who wanted a more traditional weekend festival featuring regional producers.

“Friday was less popular than the other days and feedback also found it impacted more heavily on work traffic within the town centre, so the decision was taken to make the festival a more focused two-day event with a real focus on regional producers and local culinary talent.”

Last year it brought around 80,000 into the town centre.

This year Stratforward has partnered with Cotswold Markets to deliver a market brimming with nearly 100 stalls featuring regional food producers and showcasing a mouthwatering selection of the very finest food and drink.

There will also be demonstrations from town centre chefs and producers at The Waterside Cookery Theatre, plus workshops and hands-on classes for adults and children alike at other venues across the town centre.

Stratforward is also working with Stratford Literary Festival which is hosting an evening with highly-acclaimed chef Yotam Ottolenghi on Friday, 22nd September.

The Taste and Ale Trails will again give visitors the chance to try tasty treats from around 20 restaurants, cafés, bars and pubs.

Ruth added: “We’ve listened to feedback from previous events and the 2017 town centre food festival is all about local, from regional producers to local up-and-coming chefs and a real showcase of some of the food and drink businesses we have right here in Stratford.”