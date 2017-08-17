Charities boosted by £2,000 Lifeways gift

LIFEWAYS, a natural health charity based in Stratford, is donating £2,000 each to two local charities, ROSA Support and New Hope Counselling Service.

Lifeways’ donations comes as both charities have seen a surge in the number of people coming to them for help.

James Pavitt, Lifeways’ manager, said: “We are committed to providing a friendly service that promotes good health and well-being through natural healing. Lifeways occasionally generates a surplus and when it does we like to aid organisations that offer invaluable support to people in the community.

“Both ROSA and New Hope are delivering much needed assistance and their activities are generating positive impact in Stratford.”

ROSA Support will be using the funds to extend its current work in Stratford providing support for counselling projects that help women, men and young people who have been sexually abused.

New Hope provides a counselling services to all especially those unable to afford the costs of private therapy.

Clients come from all backgrounds but they have a special interest in counselling individuals who have problems with homelessness and addictions.

The funding will finance a training day in art therapy for their counselling team who all work as volunteers and to help subsidise the cost of counselling clients from rural areas who are seen at Lifeways.