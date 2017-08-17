Going to Wonderland with Tread the Boards

Oliver Payne interviews John-Robert Partridge, the director for Tread the Boards production of Alice in Wonderland which runs until 3rd September at the Attic Theatre, Cox’s Yard, Stratford

CLAMBERING your way up and into The Attic Theatre, Stratford, feels very much like entering a rabbit hole: its twisting wooden structure encompasses you while quirky Victorian looking furniture lurks behind corners.

Although this may feel like an adventure, I am, to my dismay, not being led by a white rabbit with a gold pocket watch, nor am I on a quest to steal tarts from the Queen of Hearts. Instead I am in search of the more Earthly presence of Tread The Boards’ director John-Robert Partridge, alongside a discussion of his latest production, Alice In Wonderland, adapted by Catherine Pout.

Away from the theatre, which is being painted with a fantastical check-come-optical illusion pattern by designer Zoe Meadows, I meet with John, who seems more than happy to put coffee and scones to one side and have a chat about the play and why Alice is still so relevant today.

What can we expect from your adaptation of Alice in Wonderland?

“It’s very much a family show. There are jokes in there where kids will laugh at one thing and the grown-ups are laughing at something completely different.

It is a very small, compact space, so we are also looking at how to do illusions as well as puppetry, lighting, sound and physical theatre. It’s a fun piece, it has got magic in, there are songs and dance too.

We’ve tried to be as close to the book as we can be in terms of the writing of it but Alice is a very dark book anyway so we have tried to lighten it a little bit.

The Disney film for 1951 is the only Disney film that has music all the way through it continually, we’ve tried to take elements of that so there’s always music or sound so it’s very much this wonderland. You’re completely immersed.”

It’s a traditional story, why do you think people still love Alice and relate to it?

“I think simply because it’s crazy. The characters that are in it, even though they are crazy, I know people that could be that character.

So for example the caterpillar who sits there smoking, well, good Lord knows what he’s smoking, but it instantly makes you think of people you know. Everybody has felt like this in their life, and when I was a kid my favourite play was Return to Oz.

The idea of being able to go to this amazing place with these amazing people was something that was really exciting and I wanted to do that. A lot of kids want to be Alice, they want to fall down the rabbit hole, they want to meet all these amazing characters.

I know there are no kids who wouldn’t love their dog to start talking to them or the Cheshire Cat, or their cat even, to start talking to them. So I think there is that sense of imagination.”

You mentioned staying faithful to the original, so no contemporising?

“We’re not contemporising it but we are putting in some modern references, I suppose. Even though Alice In Wonderland is a Victorian story, when she gets to Wonderland anything is possible. When we did Wind in the Willows last year Toad was on a mobility scooter, that was his car, and he pulled up in front of the audience and pretended to wind down the window and try and order a McDonald’s from one of the kids, so there’s little bits like that that we are improvising to make it more fun.”

People say Alice represents different things, one is this ‘coming of age’ tale, and that idea of children growing up and learning new things. Is this something you’ll portray at The Attic?

“I think so, yes. Alice, when you read her in the book and the initial tellings of the story, doesn’t have time for people. But they teach her that actually people are worth your time.

And you should have respect for your elders, with the Queen of Hearts as an example. Even though she is scary, there is an underlying message that even if it is not a conscious thing, there is a subconscious understanding of what the message is, so they will remember it.

At The Attic, Alice, by the end, develops and she understands life a bit better. She’s learnt a lesson, not all of it (who has?) but there is a lesson that she has understood. That is something I hope will stay with them.”

When punters make their way up those steps, will they too feel as though they are being willingly led into this ‘rabbit hole’, so to speak, into a new magical world? Is that why you have decided to put it on at The Attic?

“Yes and no, that isn’t the sole reason why we decided to put Alice on at The Attic, although it is really nice to have that ‘rabbit hole’ effect upon entrance.

After doing Peter Pan and Wind in the Willows, Alice In Wonderland seemed like a natural piece to move on to. It’s a classic to go with all the other classics.

It is very exciting, when the audience first turn that corner and walk into the space and they see how it looks, I want them to say ‘wow! what is this?’ When I walk into the RSC and I see the set, and it excites me, then I know I’m in for a good show.”

Tell me about your set.

“We are doing quite a lot with perspective. The rabbit’s house is my favourite piece of set because it is so clever.

Alice grows when she’s inside and we didn’t know how we were going to do it, so we’ve got this house and a little 30cm puppet of Alice that wanders on and she goes in the house.

There’s little cute things that will make people smile.

You are undoubtedly dwarfed by that big building on the river (The RSC! ) What do you think about that and what are the differences between here and there?

We love them. If they weren’t here then there’d be no point anyone being here because that is what people come for. Some people ask ‘why are you trying to compete with the RSC?’ and we say ‘well, we’re not!’

All their theatre is very big and technical, people flying etc, whereas over here it is about the story and the acting as opposed to everything else. For a kid’s show, over here, you are so close to the actors and so immersed in it that you almost feel like you know them.”

Favourite play from over there?

“That’s a really hard question. Love Labour’s Lost was fantastic. The way the set came up from the stage was very special. Matilda was absolutely stunning too.”

Excited for the play?

“We only started rehearsals on Monday and we open next Thursday, so it is all go at the minute, but yes, we are very excited!”

Where and when: Alice in Wonderland runs at the Attic Theatre, Cox’s Yard, until 3rd September. Buy tickets online at: www.treadtheboardstheatre.co.uk or call 07952 819557.