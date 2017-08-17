VIDEO: Shakespeare’s New Place celebrates first anniversary after reopening

SHAKESPEARE’S New Place, the newly interpreted site of Shakespeare’s family home for 19 years, celebrates its first anniversary this Sunday with a free community party filled with fun activities and live performances.

Since re-opening New Place in Stratford-upon-Avon has welcomed 150,000 visitors through its grand oak and bronze gatehouse.

To celebrate the first anniversary of New Place the British Origami Society will be on hand to run origami workshops throughout the day. Other fun activities include live music from Bukechi in the Great Garden, as well as a magician and face painter to entertain the children.

For grown-ups, there’s free gin tasting courtesy of local artisan gin makers, Shakespeare Distillery.

Shakespeare’s New Place – One Year On runs from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday, 20th August. For more information and to plan your visit, see www.shakespeare.org.uk.

