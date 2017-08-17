Two arrested after seriously injured man is found in Chipping Campden

Two man have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man was found with serious injuries in Chipping Campden in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 26-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, both from the Cotswolds have been arrested and bailed until 5th September pending further enquiries.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was found by the side of the road on Cidermill Lane, at around 12.20am on Wednesday.

Two air ambulances and two land ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the casualty was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he is currently under sedation and in a critical condition.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or email 101@gloucestershire.police.uk and quote incident 5 of 16/8.