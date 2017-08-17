Mystery over injured man found lying in quiet street

POLICE say they are unable to confirm how a man came to be lying on the side of the road in Chipping Campden with serious injuries earlier today Wednesday.

The man was airlifted to hospital after being found on Cidermill Lane near St James’ Church at around 12.20am.

Two land ambulances and two air ambulances were sent to the scene and the man was flown to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

He is believed to be sedated and was in a serious but stable condition at the time the Herald went to press last night.