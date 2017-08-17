TRAVELLERS left a trail of destruction in their wake after a brief stay on a school car park at the weekend – see pictures and the thoughts of the schools affected on this week’s front page.
A village is in uproar after a row with a housing developer over its bus stop and war memorial, and we reveal Warwickshire College’s plans for Moreton Hall nearly ten years on from the fire that ripped through the Georgian-style mansion house.
Also this week:
- Riders pedal £20k total in hospice bike ride.
- MPs unhappy with hospital downgrade decision.
- Stratford Town FC sponsor in court on car park fight charge.
- Plans emerge for derelict garage sites.
- More steam trains to run on Stratford rallway line.
- Town Trust hands out latest round of grants.
- Mystery over man found injured in street.
- Teenager plans charity football match.
- Former Stratford-upon-Avon College student to go on Strictly.
- Pictures from Brailes Show and the Bulldog Bash.
- Tocken 3 in our London Calling competition.
- Interview with Blur guitarist Alex James.
- Stratford Town FC boss hails impressive start to the new season.
