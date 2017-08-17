TRAVELLERS left a trail of destruction in their wake after a brief stay on a school car park at the weekend – see pictures and the thoughts of the schools affected on this week’s front page.

A village is in uproar after a row with a housing developer over its bus stop and war memorial, and we reveal Warwickshire College’s plans for Moreton Hall nearly ten years on from the fire that ripped through the Georgian-style mansion house.

Also this week:

  • Riders pedal £20k total in hospice bike ride.
  • MPs unhappy with hospital downgrade decision.
  • Stratford Town FC sponsor in court on car park fight charge.
  • Plans emerge for derelict garage sites.
  • More steam trains to run on Stratford rallway line.
  • Town Trust hands out latest round of grants.
  • Mystery over man found injured in street.
  • Teenager plans charity football match.
  • Former Stratford-upon-Avon College student to go on Strictly.
  • Pictures from Brailes Show and the Bulldog Bash.
  • Tocken 3 in our London Calling competition.
  • Interview with Blur guitarist Alex James.
  • Stratford Town FC boss hails impressive start to the new season.

All this and more – just 70p.

Download a copy HERE.