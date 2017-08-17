Malcolm takes club honours at Hooky 6

HOOKY 6 regular Malcolm Bowyer led the way for Stratford AC in this year’s race, which takes place around the village of Hook Norton.

Starting and finishing on the grass at the Hook Norton Social Club, it is suitable for runners of all abilities.

Eight members of Stratford AC lined up at the start, with Bowyer first home in a time of 39.50, for 48th overall.

Next to finish was Allan Coldicott, another regular. He finished in 215th place with a time of 52.13.

Coldicott was followed by James Wiggington (248th, 54.36) and Robert McCormick (282nd, 58.07).

Three Stratford AC ladies followed, led home by Sue Mothershaw (284th, 58.15).

Mothershaw has recently returned to racing after a lengthy break and this performance shows she is enjoying it and doing well.

Next was Tash Watkins, who will have been delighted to dip under the magic hour mark, finishing in 298th place and a time of 59.49.

Unfortunately for Nic Reynolds, she was just over the hour, finishing 39 seconds behind Watkins in a time of 1.00.28 and 303rd place.

The ubiquitous John Butler finished in 320th place with a time of 1.03.10.

The race was won by John Parker in a time of 32.19. The first lady to finish was Jenny McBain, in 34th place and a time of 38.10. 341 runners finished the race.