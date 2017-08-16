Warwick School nominated for national rugby award

WARWICK School have got a shot in the arm after they were nominated for the School of the Year award at the Crabbie’s National Rugby Awards.

The school enjoyed a hugely successful season last year which saw two of their teams reach the NatWest Cup final — which saw the under-18s triumphing against Bishop Wandsworth at Twickenham.

As a school which has five under-12 teams as well as four senior teams, Warwick prides itself not on results and performance, but the principle of giving every student the opportunity to take part and apply the skills they have learnt on the pitch in the classroom.

Each team is coached by a group of dedicated group of coaches and former professionals, as well as teachers.

And with not one player on a school scholarship, Warwick also celebrated three international call-ups from 18-year-old Englishmen Nick Rugby and Nick David as well as under-16 Scotland representative Angus MacDonald.

Held at rugby headquarters, Twickenham Stadium, at the end of the month, the National Rugby Awards celebrate the best of English rugby, from grassroots to the very pinnacle of the game.

Former England captain Chris Robshaw played a major part in the creation of the awards, and while he is spending the tail end of his summer preparing for Harlequins’ new Premiership rugby campaign, he took time out to congratulate all those nominated for an award.

“Whether it’s professional players, or right through to the amateur stuff, the unsung heroes, the big club men or women — both sexes are involved in these awards,” he said.

“It’s a ceremony that honours all levels, and not only on the pitch, but off the pitch as well.”

The awards began in 2015 and this year’s glittering ceremony will be held on Wednesday, 30th August, to be attended by rugby celebrities as well as members of England Rugby teams and Premiership players, leaving Robshaw confident of bettering last year’s inaugural awards night.

“It’s in its third year now and its continued to grow every single year and I think the brilliant thing about the awards is the 12 categories up for grabs,” he said.

“Being at the home of rugby is a great place to have it and a massive stage to be able to host something like this.”

