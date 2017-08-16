LIVE BLOG A Level results day

IT’S that time of year again when thousands of students across the county get ready to receive their A level results on Thursday.

Here’s the results as we get them:

12.42:

At Chipping Campden School more than a fifth of all A Level grades awarded to students at the school were either A* or A (22%), with half at A* – B (50%), and 80% at A* – C.

The school’s principal, John Sanderson, said “I am extremely proud of all that our students have achieved this year. They have worked extremely hard and clearly thrived in such a stimulating and vibrant environment.

12.32: Zia Holloway completed her A level studies at Stratford College with three As for English Literature, History and Film Studies and B for creative writing. At AS level Katie Evans from Ettington achieves three As in film studies, media studies and photography. It was another good year for college students and their staff.

12.28: Stratford School students enjoyed good results at both AS and A level. Ben Wilkinson from Stratford got three As in sociology, psychology and history while his fellow student Philip Reynolds from Bidford got a distinctive * in ICT, an A for sociology and an A in Geography. Philip’s set his sights on a place at Loughborough University.

The school set new records for top grades with 21% A*-A grades achieved by students in Year 13, 43% A*-B grades, whilst 69% of A Level results were A*-C. Notable achievements include Breton Day (A*,A*,A), Harrison Cook (A*,A,A) and Jack Smith(A*,A,A,B), Jamie Thomas (A*,A,B,B) and Bryn Turner (A*,B,B). In Year 12, high performers include Ben Wilkinson (A,A,A), Mena Couki (A,A,B), Katherine Dobedoe (A,A,B,B) and Hannah Keaney (A,A,B,B).

Neil Wallace, Headteacher for Stratford upon Avon School said: “We are very pleased with the results our students have achieved. These are the culmination of an immense amount of hard work over the last two years by students and staff.”

12.24: Student Jade Spencer of Stratford Girls’ Grammar School achieved 3As and an A in EPQ in French, History and English Literature. Jade’s off to Oxford University to study History. The school once again recorded a glowing set of A level results.

10.35am:

Kineton High School saw a rise in its A*/A grades to 20.5% this year.

Headteacher Siona Robson said: “Students at Kineton High School and Sixth Form were today celebrating some fantastic A level results.

“The many high grades resulted in our students accessing their chosen pathway for next year and gaining prestigious university places. Students taking vocational subjects achieved record-breaking results this year, with 50% of all Applied Business grades, and 67% of all Drama grades achieving the equivalent of an A grade or above.

“Some individual highlights include Will Smith who achieved A*A*A , Felicity Harris with A,A,A. Our Maths and Physics A Level results continue to be strong and as a result Ben Reeve-Taylor who, having achieved A*A ,A, will be starting at Warwick University in September to study Maths and Physics. We would like to congratulate all the students, who through hard work and perseverance leave us having achieved their personal best. We are so proud of them and wish them all the very best in the future.”

10.25am: Many girls from our patch go to The Kingsley School in Leamington where two thirds of all girls achieved A*-B grades. Head Teacher, Heather Owens, said: “I am delighted by the girls’ academic excellence and individual successes. The ambition and pursuit of these personal goals is inspiring, demonstrating the Kingsley ‘can-do’ ethos that we value so highly. I am very proud of the hard work of the staff and girls.”

10.15am: Warwick School exceeded last year’s results with with 57 per cent of students gaining A*or A grades. The school’s overall pass rate was 100 per cent.

Head Master, Gus Lock, said: “Given the considerable changes to exam specifications and the very significant ongoing concerns about the consistency and quality of public examination marking, we can be very pleased that these young men have done so well in their A Level examinations.”

10am: Sixteen girls at King’s High girls got all A*-A grades, with nearly 70 per cent of A Level papers receiving A* to B grades. Head Master, Richard Nicholson, said: “The new A Levels have received much attention in the press, but we are delighted that, as a group, the girls have exceeded our expectations. The girls not only achieve impressive academic results, but flourish in the pursuit of their personal goals over a wide range of disciplines, both curricular and extracurricular.”

9.52: Elsewhere in the country, comedian Sir Lenny Henry was manning the phones in Birmingham City University’s clearing call centre this morning. The university’s Chancellor said: “Securing a place at university was a proud moment and eventually led me to become Chancellor here, and that is why I’ll take so much pleasure from being able to offer others the same opportunity.”

9.45am: Sibford School near Shipston-on-Stour has reported its highest A* to B pass rate for eight years at 51.5 per cent of the 46 students who sat exams. BTEC results were also outstanding with all students gaining a Distinction*

Head, Toby Spence, said: “These are some fabulous results. In total, we had 46 students sitting exams in a range of 23 different subjects with top marks achieved in 18 of these. “This says a great deal about the breadth of options on offer at Sibford Sixth Form, the hard work of our students and the strong support that is given to enable students to follow their desired pathways.”

9.30am: Alcester Grammar School says a record 68 per cent of entries graded A* to B, rising to 82 per cent for those students who have been at the school for the whole of their secondary education.

Principal, Clive Sentance, Principal, said: “Amidst all the headlines about new specifications and exam reform, there are some things that never change. You just can’t beat excellent teaching and exam preparation combined with terrific effort from our students. Once again they are leaving us with the world at their feet, not only with the great results they deserve, but also with the broader skills, attributes and attitudes that come from being part of our wonderful school.”

9.25am: First results are in from KES in Stratford where 82.1 per cent of papers were graded A* to B grades with 45 students obtaining three A grades or better, including ten students who obtained the grades for their places at Oxbridge colleges.