Car dealer fined over dangerous sale

A WOOTTON Wawen car dealer has been prosecuted after selling an unroadworthy vehicle.

Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service said it carried out the undercover purchase of a Ford StreetKA from JPH Autos on Stratford Road after receiving a steady stream of complaints despite the business already having had contact with its officers.

They bought the car they had seen advertised on the website of JPH Autos, which until recently was trading on Stratford Road, and instructed an expert vehicle examiner to check its condition.

He found a number of issues which made the vehicle unroadworthy, including heavy corrosion to the chassis, badly corroded coil springs and a deteriorating exhaust system.

The steering was over sensitive, even at low speeds, and the rear fog light did not work.

A Trading Standards officer was also told when she bought the car that there was an additional £75 payable, making the purchase price £1,325. This was also an offence.

And at Nuneaton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 4th July, John Paul Hunt, who ran JPH Motors until it closed suddenly earlier this year, pleaded guilty to charges under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, Companies Act 2006 and the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Mr Hunt, aged 73, of Lady Lane, Shirley in Solihull, represented himself.

In mitigation he stated that it was not him that had carried out the sale but an employee.

He went on to say that he had now ceased trading as JPH Autos.

He was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge, and was ordered to pay costs to the sum of £300, which totalled £450.

Cllr Howard Roberts, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for community safety, said: “When we buy a used car, whatever its price, we should have confidence that the vehicle we are purchasing is roadworthy and safe to drive.

“Unroadworthy vehicles put the lives of all road users at risk, and Warwickshire Trading Standards Service will continue to take action to prevent the sale of potentially dangerous and unroadworthy vehicles.”