FIREFIGHTERS tackled a house blaze last night, Tuesday.

An emergency call was received just after 6pm after smoke was seen coming from a house on Bearley Green in Bearley.

Fire crews from Henley-in-Arden and Stratford-upon-Avon discovered the fire in the lounge of a two storey property.

They said the fire was out when they got there, but 60 per cent of the living room was damaged by smoke.